Play the Sky Sports News Quiz: Premier League 2019/20 end-of-season special | Football News







Sky Sports News is set to host another interactive test on Tuesday night as we review the 2019/20 Premier League season.

It might not be much easier to participate as audiences will have the ability to play along in the house while enjoying Sky Sports News (check out skysports.com/play at 7.30 pm on Tuesday).

Players will be provided 15 seconds to respond to multiple-choice concerns on the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Sky Sports News Premier League Quiz – How To Play!

Each response is scored by points – the longer you take, the more your rating goes down with an optimum of 1,00 0 points readily available per concern.

The test will consist of a VAR round, concerns on turning points and a ‘who stated it?’ area to name a few.

Not just can you have fun with your friends and family for supreme bragging rights however there is likewise the opportunity to win a Sky Soundbox also!

Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Friday night at 5.30 pm-6pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports PremierLeague To participate check out skysports.com/play.