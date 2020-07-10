Play the Sky Sports News Quiz on Friday: North London derby special | Football News



















0:34



Get ready to examine your North London derby knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 5.30pm… don’t lose out!

Get ready to examine your North London derby knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 5.30pm… don’t lose out!

Sky Sports News is set to host yet another interactive quiz on Friday evening even as we build up to Sunday’s north London derby.

Hosted by Julian Warren, it couldn’t be easier to participate as viewers will be able to play along in the home while watching Sky Sports News (visit skysports.com/play at 5.30pm on Friday).

Players will be given 15 seconds to answer multiple-choice questions on matches between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Each answer is scored by points – the longer you just take, the more your score goes down with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.

Football Daily’s Dave Jackson and Sonny Snelling will undoubtedly be playing along side Jules, representing Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

And there will be some questions from some special guests!

Not only can you play with your relatives and buddies for ultimate bragging rights but there’s also the possiblity to win a Sky Soundbox aswell!

Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Friday evening at 5.30pm-6pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League. To participate visit skysports.com/play.