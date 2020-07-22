Play Station Magazine

Price: $3.99
We’re inching closer to next gen, and
this issue is proof. Assassin’s Creed
Valhalla is heading to PlayStation 5
as well as PlayStation 4, and is the first
established franchise to be confirmed for
Sony’s next gen. We meet the game’s
narrative director, Darby McDevitt, who
shares its influences, structure, and more
in our in-depth interview (p50).
The PlayStation 5 reveals keep coming this
issue as we dig into the first details of
next-gen Dirt 2 and WRC 9, as well as new
games Chorus, The Lord Of The Rings:
Gollum, and anime Devil-May-Cry-alike Scarlet
Nexus. Oh, and turn the page to see the first
in-engine screens running on PS5.
Showing lots of love for PlayStation 4, we
turn our gaze on The Last Of Us Part II; the
game is finally released this month and we
couldn’t be more thrilled. Turn to p60 for
our 53 reasons to get excited.
