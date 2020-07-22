Play Station Magazine



We’re inching closer to next gen, and

this issue is proof. Assassin’s Creed

Valhalla is heading to PlayStation 5

as well as PlayStation 4, and is the first

established franchise to be confirmed for

Sony’s next gen. We meet the game’s

narrative director, Darby McDevitt, who

shares its influences, structure, and more

in our in-depth interview (p50).

The PlayStation 5 reveals keep coming this

issue as we dig into the first details of

next-gen Dirt 2 and WRC 9, as well as new

games Chorus, The Lord Of The Rings:

Gollum, and anime Devil-May-Cry-alike Scarlet

Nexus. Oh, and turn the page to see the first

in-engine screens running on PS5.

Showing lots of love for PlayStation 4, we

turn our gaze on The Last Of Us Part II; the

game is finally released this month and we

couldn’t be more thrilled. Turn to p60 for

our 53 reasons to get excited.



