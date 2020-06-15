Play Sky Sports News’ Premier League quiz on Tuesday | Football News







Sky Sports News is set to generate history on Tuesday night as it hosts its first interactive Premier League quiz on Sky Sports News and Main Event.

Hosted by SSN’s own Jules Warren and Jo Wilson, it couldn’t be easier to participate as viewers will be able to play along employing their mobile phones (visit skysports.com/play for more details).

Consisting of five models of five queries (all several choice), participants will be offered 15 mere seconds to answer each and every question on some element of the Premier League.

Each solution is obtained by factors – the particular longer an individual take, a lot more your report goes down using a maximum of 1000 points obtainable.

Not only could you play between your family or perhaps friends regarding ultimate with your rights yet there is also the opportunity to win a new Sky Soundbox at the same time!

Speaking ahead of the occasion, co-host Jules Warren mentioned: “I’m genuinely looking forward to getting part of Sky Sports News history.

“It’s an initial for me also – showing from our kitchen! It’s going to be an enjoyable experience, and with our record in quizzes, that is a good thing I’m asking the questions!”

Jo Wilson added: “From hosting the weekly family lockdown quiz to this the first ever Sky Sports Interactive quiz from my living room is very exciting! It’s something a little bit different for us and the viewers, will be great fun and should get everyone right in the mood for the return of the Premier League!”

Sky Sports News Premier League quiz will weather on Tuesday evening in 7.30-8pm on SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER and Main Event. To take part check out skysports.com/play.

Watch the Premier League together with Sky Sports

2:49 Here’s an indication of a few of the magic, theatre and techniques from the Premier League time of year so far…. plus there’s soon to wait right up until it’s again! Here’s a reminder regarding some of the miracle, drama plus controversies from your Premier League season up to now…. and there is not long to await until is actually back!

The Premier League 2019/20 season will certainly provisionally reactivate on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the Britian’s leading soccer broadcaster, can make 25 game titles available ‘free to air’ – which includes Everton versus Liverpool on the first total weekend again – for all in the UK to savor.

Sky Sports reveals 64 survive Premier League games once the season maintains. In conjunction with the 39 matches currently scheduled to become broadcast specifically live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more fits will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League plus Sky’s free-to-air Pick route, allowing the complete nation to become part of the go back of live life sport.

Free-to-watch features of every left over Premier League game this year will be available coming from shortly after the particular full-time whistle on the particular Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube route.

To celebrate the particular return from the Premier League, Sky Sports will also release a host of new features plus updates to provide fans a much more immersive encounter and share those times live with relatives and buddies on digital platforms.