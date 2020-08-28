Play on: Players ‘on board’ with PGA Tour’s response to racial injustice

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Less than 100 miles from Kenosha, Wisc., there were no demonstrations at the opening round of the BMWChampionship No players boycotted the competitors, as taken place in other expert group sports in current days. But that does not indicate the shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent firestorm of racial stress it fired up were missing from the minds of players at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Cameron Champ, who is biracial, made the most noticeable declaration by using one white shoe and one black shoe throughout the opening round. Champ composed Blake’s name on his shoe and likewise composed “equality” on the side of his hat. While he had a hard time to a 7-over 77, he accepted the chance to even more the nationwide conversation on a hard topic.

With racial stress once again increasing after a police-involved shooting in Wisconsin, Cameron Champ has actually decided to make a declaration with his shoes.

“It’s a scenario where, once again, as a nation, we have actually type of dug ourselves a hole. Now with media and individuals videotaping and …