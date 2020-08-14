Play-In Weigh In: How the Grizzlies and Blazers Stack Up

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers will participate in the NBA’s very first postseason play-in competition this weekend. The winner will claimthe No 8 seed in the Western Conference and get the opportunity to attempt their luck in the main playoff bracket.

We have actually broken down how the 2 groups line up versus one another now and how they have actually fared formerly this season.

How the NBA’s New Play-In Tournament Works

The Grizzlies will have the upperhand in the unmatched fight considered that they have actually ended up the routine season bubble video games in the exact same eighth-seed that they ended in when the league closed down in March.

The Blazers, on the other hand, have actually emerged from an aggressive fight forthe No 9 seed and will require to take not simply one however 2 triumphes in order to advance.

The very first video game of the play-in competition will occur on Saturday at 2:30 pm EST. If the Grizzlies win the tilt, they protect their area in the bracket. If the Blazers win the very first match, the clubs will play once again on Sunday with the victor of that video game earning the opportunity to proceed.

Feb 12, 2020: Grizzlies 111, Blazers 104

Despite the groups both coming from the West, they just lined up as soon as in the 60-plus video games prior to the shutdown. Memphis won their only fight, a February …