Play at Colonial Country Club halted for a minute’s silence in honour of George Floyd | Golf News

The PGA Tour’s return to action paused for a minute’s silence at 8:46am as golf paid respects to the memory of George Floyd at Colonial.

Colonial Country Club fell silent for a minute on Thursday morning as players paused in memory of George Floyd.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that Floyd can be honoured at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a tee moment of eight:46am – a number that has become significant in the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Jay Monahan introduced the moment of silence

Floyd stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest before being pronounced dead following an altercation with police in Minneapolis, with officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has stressed the need for the Tour to “continue the conversation” and be “part of the solution” in combating racial inequality, with the Tour also publishing a two–part discussion between Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of only a handful of prominent black professionals in typically the United States.

And Monahan himself was on the first tee to introduce as soon as of silence that temporarily halted the resumption of professional competition on the PGA Tour after a 91-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video above to see how golf paused to remember George Floyd early on the first day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.