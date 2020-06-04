Platte County Fair to be modified due to COVID-19 pandemic | Local

“We have to abide by the governor’s guidelines for having livestock shows during this time. … Ultimately there are many factors that go into bringing people together right now. We’re at a point where families who are participating in the respective 4-H events will be issued a certain number of tickets and they decide who they give that to. That’s how we’ve determined the capacity,” Goedeken said.

Current national public health directions advise against gatherings of 10 or maybe more people. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued directions for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. General gatherings of more than 750 people are prohibited during June. Locations planning to host 500 or maybe more people must submit plans for occupancy limit, social distancing measures, and sanitation guidelines.

Last year, the fair had approximately 15,000 attendees. Attendance in 2010 will be well below that, Ag Park General Manager Brian Palmer said in an email to the Telegram on Wednesday.

“The Platte County Fair has always given free admission to the fairgrounds, so total numbers are not exact. … This year will be drastically lower, but there’s no way get a count until all of the exhibits are entered,” Palmer said.