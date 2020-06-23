Plants fill seats at Barcelona opera house concert – Panorama

Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened Monday and performed its first concert since the coronavirus lockdown — to an audience that didn’t need certainly to worry about social distancing, AP reported.

Instead of individuals, the UceLi Quartet played Giacomo Puccini’s I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums) for just two,292 plants, one for every single seat in the theater. The concert was also livestreamed for humans to look at.

The event was conceived by Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia who said that he was inspired by nature throughout the pandemic.

At the end of the eight-minute concert, the sound of leaves and branches blowing in the wind resonated throughout the opera house like applause.

The theater says it will gift the plants to local health workers as a thank you because of their efforts throughout the pandemic. Spain’s national state of emergency was lifted on Sunday after 3 months of restrictions on movement and assembly.