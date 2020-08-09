Plant City missing woman case to be focus of HCSO’s first episode of new cold case podcast

PLANT CITY, Fla.– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a cold case podcast, in hopes of shedding some new light on missing individuals and unsolved murder cases going back years.

Podcast one will shed more light on the story of Cieha Taylor, the 28- year-old woman who went missing in Plant City 6 months earlier. To mark that dreadful anniversary, her friends and family held a vigil in Plant City Saturday night at the place where officers discovered her vehicle.

“It’s been overwhelming, cause it is the six-month mark and we really didn’t think we would be here at this mark,” stated Canitha Taylor, Cieha’s mom.

By now, Canitha Taylor was wishing for more responses.

“There’s no trace, there’s no evidence, there’s nothing. So it’s like we’re sitting from the very day that we found her car until now, there’s nothing,” stated Canitha.

Instead, the time has actually relatively stalled.

“It’s kind of like the twilight zone,” stated Canitha.

Six months ago today, Plant City law enforcement officer discovered Cieha Taylor’s vehicle left operating on the railway tracks with her personal belongings within.

Investigators state Cieha had actually simply dropped her sweetheart off at his home almost a mile up the roadway.

While the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow leads, they’re hoping their …