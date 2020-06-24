Plans to ‘check in’ to pubs to be monitored by information commissioner over data fears

The information watchdog is monitoring plans to require pubs to keep a register of punters, amid fears personal data could be misused.

The information will help track individuals in case of an outbreak.

But critics have called for guarantees the data will not be shared more widely, and the industry it self has expressed concerns.

It is comprehended ministers are consulting on what businesses should record customer information to help support the new ensure that you trace system to fight the world wide pandemic.

But a spokesman for UK Hospitality, which represents the trade, said: “We do need swift clarification from the Government on how the system will work.”

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), which represents brewers and pubs, said it had significant concerns over the collection and storage of customer data, but would work with ministers.

Grace Bradley, from campaign group Liberty, said: “We must know what’s going to happen to data collected by venues, how long it will be kept and who it will be shared with and under what circumstances it will be shared with government.” She added there had been “no guarantees” that ensure that you trace data would be firewalled from other agencies like the police and immigration services “leaving many people rightly afraid to engage with the system.” A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “The ICO is assessing the potential data protection implications of this proposed scheme and is monitoring developments.”