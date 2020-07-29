Planned Parenthood sues pop-up church over noise, but pastor says there’s more to the story

‘BABY LIVES MATTER’ MURAL PAINTED IN FRONT OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD CENTER

“You have a billion-dollar industry suing local church pastors that aren’t wealthy at all, for singing and peaceably assembly,” TCAPP Pastor Ken Peters informed Fox News.

“We’ve been running for two years. We’ve never been cited. We don’t cause destruction. We don’t loot. We don’t riot. We literally go to Planned Parenthood and we hold church once a month,” Peters discussed. “We do this after hours. We are not causing any harm.”

Hundreds collected Tuesday night singing praise tunes and Ryan Bomberger, a pro-life supporter who was developed in rape and established the Radiance Foundation, was the speaker. The occasion started at 6 p.m. as the Planned Parenthood closed.

The abortion center, which has actually been determining noise levels, declares the group’s praise and speakers reached disruptive and challenging levels, breaking a regulation gone by the Spokane City Council in March, after TCAPP began carrying out the services. The suit declares cops are not imposing the law since they “are on the side of the church.”

BLACK PRO-LIFE LEADERS PAN PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S SANGER DISAVOWAL: ‘LIKE ALTERING THE NAME OF AUSCHWITZ’

“It’s really, really frustrating and should not be allowed to happen, when the laws are very clear in Washington state and the city of Spokane about interference with health care facilities,” Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for PPGWNI, informedCrosscut “It’s extremely unnerving for the patients at Planned Parenthood.”

However, the pastor stated their once-a-month services start when the abortion center shuts down, and he’s stated they will begin the service later on if that is the issue.

“We are bringing attention to the fact that they are killing life for money,” Peters stated. “That’s what they don’t like. That’s what they’re suing us for. We are shining a light for the Lord and on their sin and that’s what they hate us.”

PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S New York City CHAPTER DISAVOWS CREATOR MARGARET SANGER OVER RACIST EUGENICS

“At first they tried to drown us out with their own sound and their own protesters, but we kept singing, praying and praising God under our First Amendment rights of assembly and freedom of religion,” Peters stated.

The pastor says Planned Parenthood filled the city board with pro-abortion members and passed the city regulation, but his event has actually even reduced their decibels.

The Planned Parenthood spokesperson included that the hundreds who collect “can call themselves whatever they desire, [but] in no chance, shape or type is this a church.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Church at Planned Parenthood is NOT a protest,” TCAPP composes on its website, explaining itself as a “gathering of Christians for the worship of God and corporate prayer for repentance for this nation, repentance for the apathetic church, and repentance for our blood-guiltiness in this abortion holocaust.”

“We don’t do anything but pray, preach, and give,” Peters stated.

TCAPP’s next service is set to be hung on August 18 with speaker Greg Locke, a Tennessee pastor.

Planned Parenthood claims the service isn’t safeguarded under the First Amendment since of care supplied by the center.

“Patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for vital medical care have the same right as all Washingtonians to access health care without unreasonable disruption or interference,” Kim Clark, Senior Staff Attorney for Legal Voice, informed KREM. “This is more vital than ever in a global health pandemic that is disproportionately harming people of color — people who already face substantial obstacles to accessing healthcare. TCAPP and its loud mob of angry protesters, many of whom carry guns, have terrorized patients and staff at Planned Parenthood long enough.”