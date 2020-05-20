Planned Parenthood Received $80 Million In COVID-19 Stimulus Funds From Government

It has simply been revealed that thirty-seven Planned Parenthood associates utilized for and obtained a complete of $80 million in coronavirus stimulus loans through the federal authorities’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Unfortunately for Planned Parenthood, nevertheless, the federal government is now demanding that they provide that cash again.

The authorities is arguing that the associates ought to have recognized that they weren’t eligible to obtain the COVID-19 stimulus funds, according to Fox News. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has since reached out to all 37 of the Planned Parenthood associates in query to remind them that associates of bigger organizations which have over 500 workers aren’t eligible for PPP distribution.

A Planned Parenthood affiliate in Metropolitan Washington (PPMW) is one such facility that’s set to obtain the letter saying that it might want to return the cash even if it claimed to be eligible for a $1,328,000 PPP mortgage in accordance with the SBA’s affiliation guidelines.

PPMW issued a request for the funds months after the affiliate’s president and CEO Laura Meyers pledged to show down federal funds as a protest of Donald Trump’s White House banning Planned Parenthood clinics from making abortion referrals in the event that they wish to hold getting federal funding. Planned Parenthood had stated on the time that they might not comply and would as an alternative surrender federal funding completely.

“Planned Parenthood is never going to allow the Trump-Pence administration to bully us into withholding critical health information from our patients,” Meyers stated again in August. Clearly, this didn’t final lengthy.

The SBA stated in its letter to the associates that “severe penalties” are potential if they don’t repay the cash. The largest single authorities mortgage to considered one of these associates went to the Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties in California, which obtained $7.5 million.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) referred to as for an investigation after this report was revealed whereas additionally calling for the cash to be returned instantly.

The cash must be recovered and if anyone knowingly falsified purposes, they should be prosecuted

Senator Rubio, who’s the chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, stated that what Planned Parenthood did is a “clear” violation of PPP guidelines. “There is no ambiguity in the legislation that passed or public record around its passage that organizations such as Planned Parenthood, whose parent organization has close to half a billion dollars in assets, is not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program,” Rubio stated. “Those funds must be returned immediately. Furthermore, the SBA should open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, the banks, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law, all appropriate legal options should be pursued.”

The Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life nonprofit, responded to the report by mentioning that Planned Parenthood gives abortions. “Across the country, Planned Parenthood refused to cease its abortion operation in wake of the pandemic, hoarding personal protective equipment and putting its staff and women at risk,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit stated. “It is rich that they, in turn, feel entitled to taxpayer dollars meant to help businesses in need. After decades of feeding at the taxpayer’s trough while running the nation’s largest abortion operation, they have over a billion dollars in net assets. They should return this funding immediately. We thank President Trump for his strong commitment to stop taxpayer funding of abortion and abortionists like Planned Parenthood.”

This is simply the most recent instance of Planned Parenthood being one of the corrupt organizations in America. The group is as crooked as they arrive, and it’s time for them to be shut down as soon as and for all.

