Planned Parenthood Hits Back At Kanye West’s Claim They’re Doing ‘The Devil’s Work’

Planned Parenthood is Lacking any of Kanye West’s nonsense!

And to be clear, there is a LOT of nonsense within what Forbes characterizes as “four rambling hours of interviews,” excerpts that were released on Wednesday. It’s impossible to choose only one quote because the worst of the lot, but Planned Parenthood is refuting the particularly offensive and harmful accusation the rapper leveled against the organization.

During the length of the interview, the Yeezy founder labelled himself as “pro-life” due to the “word of the bible.” Yeah, that trusted old fashioned biblical misogyny — next he’ll be making Kim Kardashian West go out during her period. Ugh.

He also had this to state about the reproductive health clinic specifically:

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

There’s a complicated history behind this claim, but anti-abortion proponents have long used it to undermine the good work Planned Parenthood does because its founder, Margaret Sanger, allegedly espoused eugenicist views. But similar to the Republican Party no longer being “the party of Lincoln”, the present day incarnation of Planned Parenthood does NOT support those values and has long since publicly denounced them.

Whether Kanye realizes it or not, the proper wingers who spun out this conspiracy theory don’t even really believe it — they just want to make their base and keep consitently the one-issue voters on their side while they turn away the needy, steal from the sick, and crush any chances of the meek ever inheriting jack s**t.

Not to mention, we do actually know for a fact who the white supremacists support…

Nia Martin-Robinson, Director of Black Leadership and Engagement at PP, gave a statement to TMZ in a harsh rebuttal of West’s words. She said:

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available. … Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Ye’s attacks on women’s reproductive rights are particularly infuriating as they think about it the same day that the Supreme Court handed down a determination allowing employers to deny birth control included in their healthcare plans because of “religious or moral objections.” Oof.

His views also appear to be at odds with his own wife, who has spoken up for reproductive rights and called Planned Parenthood “an amazing place” on Instagram back 2017:

“My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced via a bill that strips healthcare coverage from millions of people and raises healthcare costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. 😢They are such an amazing place providing you with so much to so many! #istandwithpp”

It’s probably a lost cause to hope Nia’s words (or Kim’s, assuming she’s ready to fight with her husband for what she believes) will get to Kanye.

But hopefully they can reach others who might be on the fence concerning the organization’s vital importance to your society. In a country where women’s reproductive rights are already under fire, the past thing we are in need of is a narcissistic, egotistical billionaire taking aim at valuable institutions like Planned Parenthood.