Plane passengers could soon face swab tests at airports, says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps 

An announcement on coronavirus swab tests for air passengers could be made within weeks, the Transport Secretary said yesterday.

Grant Shapps said he is talking to airport handling firm Swissport, who are preparing a trial of a scheme which will involve travellers finding a swab test after passing through immigration and customs.

The tests act like those issued by the NHS and may provide results in as low as seven hours.

Grant Shapps said he’s speaking to airport handling firm Swissport, that are preparing an effort of a scheme that may involve travellers receiving a swab test after passing through immigration and customs

Passengers with positive swabs would be asked to contact the test-and-trace service and complete two weeks of self-isolation.

Asked about airport testing for passengers in the Commons yesterday, Mr Shapps said: ‘It’s very important to make sure we can provide reassurance for passengers but additionally do something of use with the screening beyond perhaps precisely what asking individuals to take a temperature check provides.

‘And so we are actively working with Heathrow and other airports to put exactly those types of schemes in place and I will be saying more about those in time for the following review of air corridors.’

The Swissport trials are due to happen at an airport that has yet to be named.

Asked about the scheme, Mr Shapps said: ‘I am indeed in touch with Swissport and following those trials and proposals very closely indeed and as I indicated in a question or two back we do believe it is important to provide international standards and that may well include specific types of testing.’