Plane carrying Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany – Armenian News

An ambulance airplane carrying seriously ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Saturday early morning, Reuters reports, mentioning flight tracking information.

German physicians had actually flown on Friday to the Siberian city of Omsk to leave Navalny, a long- time challenger of President Vladimir Putin, at the demand of his better half and allies who stated that the health center treating him was severely geared up.

Navalny was provided to Omsk airport in an ambulance and his plane removed 2 hours later on, a Reuters witness stated. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokesperson, stated his better half Yulia was likewise on board.

Navalny, a long- time advocate versus corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thursday after consuming tea that his allies think was laced with toxin.