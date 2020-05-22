Plan to open mosque in Trocadero in London sparks objections | UK news

A plan to convert a part of the well-known Trocadero constructing in Piccadilly Circus in London right into a mosque has sparked objections from individuals who say a spot of worship in an space famous for its bars and nightlife is inappropriate.

The Aziz Foundation, a charity that provides instructional grants and scholarships to Muslims, has utilized to Westminster metropolis council for permission to convert the basement and floor flooring of the Trocadero into a spot of worship and a neighborhood centre.

The Trocadero is owned by Asif Aziz, the chief government of Criterion Capital, which manages a £2bn property portfolio throughout London and the south-east. The businessman arrange the Aziz Foundation in 2015.

According to the muse, the mosque proposal would “serve the Muslim community who live and work in the West End and provide community space to those of all faiths and none”.

The basement of the Trocadero has been empty since 2005, it added. The prayer house can be open on weekdays between 11am and 7pm and can be seemingly to entice fewer than 100 individuals apart from Friday prayers, “which will attract near-capacity attendance” of 1,000.

“This space is needed because there is a lack of capacity for Muslims to pray in the West End at the moment and currently no dedicated prayer space for women,” the muse stated. A separate “contemplation room” and cafe will likely be open to everybody.



Many of these objecting to the plan have described the proposal as a “mega mosque”.

Social media has been used to encourage people to lodge objections as a part of Westminster council’s session course of.

A video posted on Friday by The Iconoclast, an nameless white nationalist vlogger, urging individuals to oppose the plan due to the hazards it posed to the “native people of this country”, triggered a surge in objections to Westminster council.

One remark posted on Westminster council’s website by “a concerned londoner and english citizen” stated a mosque was “totally incongruous with the nature of the area, which had remained a site of culture and entertainment throughout our history. There are no other places of worship in the area and imposing a mosque would change the character of this area beyond recognition”.

Another stated: “I think it’s a travesty that we should sacrifice a building that was built before our time in such grand detail to Islam, which is not the religion of this country.”

Quite a few objectors stated the presence of huge numbers of Muslims in the realm could make LGBT individuals dwelling and socialising in close by Soho uncomfortable, and {that a} mosque would “change the culture” of the realm.

But there has additionally been help for the plan. “As a disabled Muslim who works in central London and a stone’s throw from the Trocadero, discovering a mosque whereby which to pray that’s accessible has been fraught with issues as it’s at all times overcrowded in the smaller mosques.

“Yes the location of the mosque causes controversy amongst the locals, however, as far as Muslims are concerned we want a place to worship, not incite hatred,” stated one.

Another stated the mosque “will help regenerate the area and showcase London’s multicultural diverse nature, highlighting to visitors from around the world that it is an inclusive and welcoming city to all faiths and cultures”.

Westminster council’s session on the proposal closes on 28 May, and a call is predicted later this yr.