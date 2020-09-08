Plan to merge highest courts into a single body ‘unrelated to purported political action’ – minister – Armenian News

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Tuesday dismissed the widely speculated reports that the proposed justice reform for merging the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation is a politically motivated attempt to dismiss the high court’s former chairman.

“That hypothesis is in place, and the question is often addressed to me, which is really surprising given that there is no person – or a group of individuals – who could be behind such a decision-making, i.e. – to unite the highest courts because of them or for the purpose of neutralizing them,” he told reporters.

“That’s an ideological decision as it helps introduce the spirit of constitutionality into the judiciary. And it is an institutional and far-reaching reform, which is being initiated for the Armenian citizens – with a trend to proceed with the justice reforms, resolving also a strategic problem,” the minister said, considering the speculations unserious.

He added that the concept for merging the two courts will be brought to the public agenda late in October to raise more knowledge of the issue, offering a platform for broader debates.