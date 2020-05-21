Plainclothed Arakan Army Clashes With Myanmar Military Stoke Arbitrary Arrests

The use of civilian clothes by troopers of the ethnic Rakhine insurgent Arakan Army (AA) in skirmishes with Myanmar’s army in Rakhine and Chin states has led to a considerable improve in arbitrary arrests of villagers by authorities troops, sources mentioned Thursday.

In latest days, a video has gone viral on social media purporting to point out plainclothes members of the AA launching an armed assault on a army coaching middle within the Kanni space of Rakhine state’s Minbya township in March.

Brigadier Gen Zaw Min Tun from the Military Information Committee confirmed to RFA’s Myanmar Service that troops have been fired on by insurgents in civilian clothes through the assault.

“It was an attack on the military training facility in Kanni area of Minbya township,” he mentioned of the video.

“The AA’s elite members from nearby villages disguised themselves as civilians and launched the attack. All the attackers who were captured or killed were wearing plainclothes. That’s why we have been saying that AA troops are doing this.”

The army has repeatedly mentioned they can’t distinguish AA members from civilians as a result of the insurgent troops don’t put on uniforms and conceal amongst civilians, and has used the claims to justify a marketing campaign of arrests and interrogations within the areas the place the insurgent military operates.

According to the Thazin Legal Aid group, which is predicated within the Rakhine capital Sittwe, greater than 500 individuals have been taken into custody by the army and charged with having ties to the AA in 2019 alone.

However, AA spokesperson Khine Thukha denied that troopers from his insurgent military purposefully disguise themselves as civilians when participating with the army.

“Civilians are distinguishable from soldiers, who mobilize with their military units—even without uniforms,” he informed RFA, including that “no soldier travels alone.”

“Myanmar’s military is using this accusation as an excuse to shoot and kill civilians.”

Additionally, army troops disguise themselves as civilians to assault AA troops, he mentioned, with out offering particulars.

Increasing arrests

Observers mentioned the usage of plain garments by AA troopers is inflicting the army to arrest an growing variety of civilians because of the issue in distinguishing them from combatants.

Zaw Zaw Tun, the secretary of the Rakhine Ethnic Congress informed RFA that AA members repeatedly “fight in plainclothes and engage with the local civilian population.”

“The situation is not clear cut—that’s why the military arrests everyone as suspects to make their job easier,” he mentioned.

Thazin Legal Aid’s Myo Myat Hein informed RFA arrests on suspicion have considerably impacted civilians.

“The law allows the military to arrest people and interrogate them based on suspicion alone, but the authorities need solid evidence to file charges with the court,” he mentioned.

“There are many cases in which the suspects were released after a trial. These arrests based on unfounded suspicions are seriously affected the people.”

Political analyst Maung Maung Soe informed RFA it’s regular for rebel forces participating in guerilla warfare to dwell amongst civilians and struggle in plain garments.

He mentioned the army ought to work with residents to differentiate between AA fighters and civilians, as an alternative of arresting everybody as potential insurgents.

“We have seen fighters blend in among civilians during armed conflicts … such as during the Vietnam War,” Maung Maung Soe mentioned.

“The military holds the stereotypical viewpoint that all local civilians are conspirators and enemies—this is a serious problem for them,” he added.

“In real warfare, it is crucial to gain the support of local civilians. The military should try to win their hearts. If they act from the perspective that all local villagers are insurgents, the results will not be good.”

Reported by Waiyan Moe Myint. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.