Plaid Cymru suspends MP after arrest over alleged assault | UK news

Plaid Cymru has withdrawn the whip from an MP who was arrested on suspicion of assault this week.

Jonathan Edwards, who was elected because the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in 2010, was arrested on Wednesday.

The withdrawal of the whip means he has been suspended from the celebration with out shedding his seat. He should sit as an unbiased till the celebration decides to revive the whip.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson mentioned: “On 20 May, Jonathan Edwards MP was arrested following a report of an incident. The celebration whip has been withdrawn pending the conclusion of a police investigation.

“Mr Edwards has accepted this course of action and is complying fully with the police inquiries. It would be inappropriate for the party to comment further at this time.”