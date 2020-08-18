PKK claims shot down Turkey helicopter along Iraq border – Middle East Monitor

The Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) stated it had shot down a Turkish helicopter on the border of Iraqi Kurdistan on Sunday in retaliation for the death of among its leaders recently.

According to the Media Centre of the Kurdistan People’s Defense Forces (HPG), the group introduced a military operation on Sunday in which it targeted a helicopter near Jarjla Square in the Zagros area, and handled a direct hit, which led to an airplane being downed.

“Ten minutes after the shooting-down of the first helicopter, our forces hit another one … forcing it to flee,” the group continued.

The Turkish Ministry of Defence has yet to talk about the claim.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and theEuropean Union Some 40,000 individuals have actually been eliminated in the battle in between Turkish forces and the PKK, which is looking for the structure of an independent communist Kurdistan.

