PJT Partners turns corporate poacher Allison Bennington into gamekeeper

Allison Bennington, a longstanding executive at activist hedge fund ValueAct, understood for shocking the boards of Microsoft, Rolls-Royce and Citigroup, is changing sides and signing up with store financial investment bank PJT Partners to assist business protect themselves versus corporate raiders.

Ms Bennington is signing up with as a partner and will utilize her experience throughout a 17- year profession at ValueAct to recommend PJT’s customers on how to much better get ready for and react to activist projects. She will work carefully with its merger and acquisition lenders and its financier relation advisory system, PJTCamberview She will likewise lead the company’s ecological, social and governance advisory practice.

“I have been inside the mind of an activist,” Ms Bennington stated in an interview. “I understand the activist types, the tools at its disposal, and I understand how an activist deploys those tools.”

Ms Bennington’s prominent switch from corporate poacher to gamekeeper is an uncommon relocation for a Wall Street financial investment bank. The 2 sides are viewed as inexorably incompatible by numerous business executives who require severe commitment from their consultants.

Paul Taubman, the president of the financial investment bank bearing his initials and among Wall Street’s leading dealmakers, stated Ms Bennington will supply a.