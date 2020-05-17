Pizza, kebabs, chicken tikka masala: make your own takeaway favourites | Food

Margherita pizza

At its finest, pizza is a wondrously easy mixture of soppy dough with a crispy base and a sparse scattering of alternative toppings. No one element overpowers another: it’s a stunning instance of synergetic cooking. If there have been a corridor of fame for meals the margherita pizza could be a certainty for inclusion.

This recipe is extremely easy. It consists of 00 flour however in the event you actually can’t discover it then use sturdy bread flour, though it’s possible you’ll want to make use of slightly extra or cut back the quantity of liquid.

Serves 4

For a fundamental dough

fast-action yeast 12g

caster sugar 2 tsp

lukewarm water 300ml

good-quality olive oil 300ml, plus slightly further for greasing

00 flour 500g, plus slightly further for dusting

salt 8g

For the tomato sauce

olive oil 2 tbsp

purple onion 1, finely diced

garlic 1 clove, finely diced

tomato puree 1 tbsp

balsamic vinegar 1 tbsp

chopped tomatoes 1 x 400g tin

sugar 1 tsp

salt and freshly floor black pepper

For the margherita pizza

flour for dusting

fundamental dough 1 batch (see recipe above)

polenta about 2 tbsp, for dusting

tomato sauce ½ batch, at room temperature or cooler (see recipe above)

mozzarella 2-Three balls, relying on how tacky you want your pizza

basil 1 bunch, leaves solely

salt and freshly floor black pepper

olive oil for drizzling

To make the dough, tip the yeast and sugar right into a jug and pour over the nice and cozy water utilizing a spoon to combine totally. Pour within the olive oil and provides the combination one ultimate stir.

Tip the flour into a big bowl and add the salt.

Pour the yeast combination into the flour and start to combine the components along with a wood spoon. When you’ll be able to’t combine with the spoon any extra, tip the components on to a clear floor and knead the dough for five minutes, by which era it ought to be satisfyingly pliable and have a lustrous sheen.









‘Pizza is a wondrously simple combination of soft dough with a crispy base and a sparse scattering of choice toppings.’ Photograph: Kris Kirkham



Lightly oil a clear bowl, type the dough right into a ball and place within the bowl. Cover with a greased piece of clingfilm and go away to rise in a heat place for no less than 1½ hours.

If pushed for time, spooning shop-bought passata onto a pizza base will do the trick. However, this tomato sauce is effectively price making and, as soon as it’s cooking, can fortunately bubble away whereas the pizza dough is proving. Double up the recipe and freeze half for future pizza evenings or defrost and use for a easy base of pasta and sauce.

Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium-high warmth. When sizzling add the onion and fry, stirring usually, for Four minutes, by which era the onion could have softened and brought on slightly color. Add the garlic and proceed to stir and fry for an extra minute.

Add the tomato puree and blend totally. Fry the combination for 1 minute, stirring virtually always to cease the puree from burning. Pour within the vinegar and let it bubble away to virtually nothing earlier than tipping within the tin of tomatoes.

Pour in sufficient water to fill the emptied tomato tin half approach and use the water to swill the remaining tomato from the tin earlier than including it to the effervescent sauce. Add the sugar together with a beneficiant quantity of salt and pepper and stir. Bring the sauce to the boil, then cut back the warmth to a simmer and prepare dinner for about 30 minutes, stirring sometimes. The sauce could have thickened to a satisfying consistency. Use the sauce like this or blitz it till clean to make a barely extra refined sauce.

To make the pizza, preheat the oven to 230C fan/gasoline mark 9. Place a thick, flat baking tray within the oven and go away it to warmth for no less than 20 minutes.

Generously mud a clear floor with flour. Tip the risen dough out onto the floured floor and knock the air out by kneading it for a few minutes. Divide the dough into 4.

Take one portion of the dough and roll it out to a diameter of about 30cm, roughly the thickness of a pound coin. Do not be too involved about making an ideal circle. I very not often do and, so long as the dough is roughly the identical thickness throughout, it received’t make a distinction to the style or texture.

When pleased with the form, mud a tray or chopping board with the polenta. Carefully lay the rolled dough out on the polenta, gently pushing the dough again into form with your fingers.

Spoon a few tablespoons of the tomato sauce onto the pizza base and unfold it throughout utilizing the again of the spoon, leaving 1cm border spherical the sting. Tear chunks of the mozzarella and dot them all around the tomato, then scatter over a number of the basil leaves and season with salt and pepper.

The subsequent bit must be achieved as shortly as potential. Ensure that the pizza is free to maneuver round on the polenta-dusted floor. When completely happy the pizza will slide, shortly take away the preheated tray from the oven and slip the ready pizza straight onto it.

Place the tray again within the oven and bake for 12 minutes, by which era the cheese could have melted, and the dough could have bubbled up slightly on high and turned crisp on the bottom.

At this level begin getting ready the subsequent pizza by rolling out a second ball of dough on a polenta-dusted floor, and topping with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

When baked, take away the pizza from the oven and slide it onto a board. Top the cooked pizza with extra basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil and serve instantly or wait till the remainder of the pizzas are made and serve .

Chicken chow mein













Chicken chow mein. Photograph: Kris Kirkham



There was a time when recent egg noodles have been the provenance of specialist shops, nonetheless they will now be discovered within the fridge compartment of most supermarkets. If your grocery store hasn’t fairly caught up then use the dried model, following the bundle directions for rehydrating. Use this recipe as a template; it really works simply as effectively with pork or prawns because it does with chicken. Also be at liberty so as to add different greens, akin to peppers, inexperienced beans or pak choi.

Serves 4

chicken breasts 2 giant, minimize into 1cm strips

gentle soy sauce Four tbsp

sunflower or vegetable oil 2 tbsp

garlic Three cloves, finely sliced

purple onion 1 giant, minimize into about eight skinny wedges

recent ginger 2cm piece, peeled and finely chopped

mangetout 100g, minimize in half widthways

recent egg noodles 400g

Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry Three tbsp

sesame oil 2 tsp

spring onions 4, trimmed and finely sliced

Place the chicken breasts in a small bowl and pour in 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce, combine and go away to sit down for five minutes.

When able to prepare dinner, warmth the oil in a big frying pan or wok over a excessive warmth. When sizzling add the garlic, purple onion and ginger. Fry for two minutes, stirring virtually always.

Add the chicken slices, pouring in any of the soy sauce that’s within the bowl too. Continue to fry, stirring usually for 3-Four minutes. Tip within the mangetout and stir-fry for an extra minute earlier than including the egg noodles. Mix all the things collectively: it could be helpful to make use of a mix of two wood spoons for this. Pour within the rice wine and let it bubble up and steam, till it virtually fully evaporates. Mix once more utilizing the 2 wood spoons, then take away the pan from the warmth and stir within the remaining soy sauce and the sesame oil.

Scatter the noodles with the spring onions earlier than serving.

Chicken tikka masala













Chicken tikka masala. Photograph: Kris Kirkham



Tikka masala is a ubiquitous dish, a lot in order that no one is kind of positive the place the idea and recipe originated. Whether it was India or the UK, there’s no denying that it’s a scrumptious curry.

Serves 4

pure yogurt 250g

garam masala Three tbsp

floor coriander 2 tbsp

floor ginger 2 tbsp

floor cumin 1 tbsp

smoked paprika 2 tsp

garlic 6 cloves, crushed to a paste

recent ginger 5cm piece, peeled and grated

salt and freshly floor black pepper

chicken breasts 6, chopped into 4cm items

sunflower or vegetable oil Four tbsp

onions 2, peeled and pureed in a meals processor or grated

cloves 6

tomato puree 2 heaped tbsp

chopped tomatoes 1 x 400g tin

double cream 100ml

flaked almonds 75g, toasted, to serve

coriander 1 small bunch, chopped, to serve

Place half the yogurt in a big bowl together with half the bottom spices and half the garlic and ginger. Add a beneficiant pinch of salt and grind of pepper. Mix effectively with a spoon till you attain a clean consistency.

Add the chicken items to the marinade coating them effectively, then cowl and go away within the fridge to marinate for no less than Four hours however ideally in a single day.

When able to prepare dinner, warmth the oil in a big saucepan over a medium warmth. Add the pureed onion to the oil together with a big pinch of salt. Leave to prepare dinner, stirring usually for 12-15 minutes, by which era the onions ought to have taken on some color and turn into very delicate. Add the cloves and the remaining floor spices, garlic and ginger. Continue to fry for an extra 2 minutes, stirring virtually always.

Add the tomato puree and prepare dinner for an extra 2 minutes, stirring always. Increase the warmth and add the tinned tomatoes and marinated chicken. Stir all of the components whereas bringing them to the boil. Reduce the warmth and simmer for 10-12 minutes, till the chicken is absolutely cooked via. If not sure, select the thickest piece and minimize it open to verify. It’s cooked when the flesh is white all through.

Stir within the double cream for slightly luxurious earlier than serving topped with the toasted almonds and chopped coriander.

Lamb doner kebab













Lamb doner kebab. Photograph: Kris Kirkham



Spiced succulent items of grilled lamb served in delicate pittas and topped with crunchy salad is much like the takeaway model in idea, however fully completely different when it comes to flavour.

Serves 4

floor cumin 1 tbsp

olive oil Three tbsp

garlic Three cloves, minced

freshly floor black pepper

lamb leg or shoulder steaks 1kg, chopped into 3cm chunks

purple onion 1 giant, roughly chopped into skinny wedges

salt

pitta breads Four giant, to serve

iceberg lettuce ½, shredded, to serve

chilli sauce to serve

garlic and onion dip to serve

Spoon the bottom cumin right into a bowl together with the olive oil, garlic and a beneficiant quantity of pepper. Mix the components collectively till mixed. Add the lamb and purple onion. Work the marinade into the meat and onion: that is simply achieved with a spoon, however I discover getting your arms within the combine works finest.

Leave the meat to marinate for no less than 2 hours however ideally in a single day. If marinating in a single day, make sure the meat is faraway from the fridge no less than 1 hour earlier than cooking to heat as much as room temperature.

When able to prepare dinner, preheat the grill to its highest setting.

Tip the meat and onion onto a tray lined with tin foil and pour over any residual marinade. Season the meat generously with salt at this level and slide the tray underneath the grill as near the recent ingredient as potential. Grill for 6-7 minutes on either side, earlier than eradicating and permitting to relaxation for five minutes – simply sufficient time to organize the pittas.

Toast the pittas, minimize them open and stuff with the shredded lettuce. Fill the pittas with the cooked meat then drizzle with the chilli sauce and garlic and onion dip. Serve your kebabs with not a drunk in sight.

Macaroni cheese













Macaroni cheese. Photograph: Kris Kirkham



There are many additions that may be made to this recipe, from the inclusion of bacon and tomato slices to truffle oil. However, I wish to maintain issues easy and have opted for stunning, oompa-loompa-coloured simplicity. If you’ll be able to’t discover the onion or garlic salt deliver the milk for the white sauce to the boil with a few peeled garlic cloves and a peeled halved onion in it. Discard them earlier than including the milk to the combination.

Serves 4

dried macaroni 600g

olive oil 2 tbsp

salt and freshly floor pepper

unsalted butter 80g

plain flour 80g

milk 800ml

purple leicester cheese 150g, grated

mustard powder 1 tsp

onion salt 1 tsp (non-compulsory)

garlic salt 1 tsp (non-compulsory)

parmesan 20g, grated

inexperienced salad to serve

Cook the pasta in keeping with the packet directions. Drain in a colander, then run it underneath chilly water to chill it fully. Tip the pasta into a big bowl and pour within the oil together with a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix effectively.

Preheat the oven to 190C fan/gasoline mark 6.

Place the butter in a big saucepan over a medium-high warmth. When the butter has melted, cut back the warmth and tip within the flour. As quickly because the flour is within the pan, start to stir with a wood spoon. Cook the combination for 1 minute, stirring virtually always to make a clean paste.

Take the saucepan off the warmth and pour in roughly 1 / 4 of the milk. Mix till fully mixed. Don’t fear if the components start to clump a bit. Add half the remaining liquid and place the pan again on the hob, stirring virtually repeatedly. When the milk has been labored in, pour within the the rest and proceed to stir. Bring the sauce to the boil whereas stirring and let it boil for 1 minute, earlier than decreasing the warmth to medium and including the cheese. Stir effectively, till all the cheese has been mixed into the sauce.

Remove the sauce from the warmth and add the mustard powder, onion and garlic salts (if utilizing). Stir to mix.

Tip the pasta into the sauce and stir effectively to coat with the combination. Tip into an ovenproof dish. Scatter the parmesan excessive and bake for 15-20 minutes, by which era the sauce could have turned golden in locations and will likely be effervescent gloriously across the edges.

Stir-fried mushrooms with pak choi













Stir-fried mushrooms with pak choi Photograph: Kris Kirkham



Chinese meals is so badly represented by an awesome many takeaways it’s possible you’ll by no means have actually thought of greens to be of a lot significance to the delicacies. Often they appear to be not more than a vibrant afterthought used to pad out gloopy sauces skinny on meat. The reverse couldn’t be extra true. The Chinese are excellent exponents of tasty veg. The technique beneath might be used with virtually all delicate greens from courgettes to lettuce leaves.

Serves 4

sunflower or vegetable oil 2 tbsp

oyster mushrooms 225g, torn into 2cm strips

garlic 1 giant clove, peeled and finely diced

pak choi Four heads, root eliminated, leaves separated

gentle soy sauce 2 tbsp

sesame oil 2 tsp

Pour the oil into a big frying pan or wok and warmth till it’s smoking sizzling. Add the mushrooms and fry for about 45 seconds by which era they’ll have browned evenly.

Add the garlic to the recent pan and proceed to fry for an extra 30 seconds, stirring. Drop within the pak choi and stir to combine it with the mushrooms. Pour in Three tablespoons of water and proceed to fry till the pak choi begins to wilt; this shouldn’t take greater than 1 minute. Remove the pan from the warmth and pour within the soy sauce and sesame oil.

Mix to make sure all of the components are evenly coated. Serve with a bowl of plain rice or as an accompaniment to meat or fish.

From Homemade Takeaways by Rob Allison (Orion 2015), out there as an e-book on Amazon Kindle or Google Play

This article comprises affiliate hyperlinks, which implies we might earn a small fee if a reader clicks via and makes a purchase order. All our journalism is unbiased and is by no means influenced by any advertiser or industrial initiative. By clicking on an affiliate hyperlink, you settle for that third-party cookies will likely be set. More data.