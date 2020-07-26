Piy Painting Pocket TV Dock for Nintendo Switch, PD Protocol Avoids Brick with HDMI and USB 3.0 Port



Price: $24.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 13:47:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Piy Painting alternative to original dock with multi-functions:



1. Portable and lightweight replacement for the Nintendo Switch, unlike the original dock. No more screen scratching issues

2. Play While Charging

3. Mini Switch Docking Station with extra three USB Ports (1x USB 3.0; 2x USB 2.0), HDMI port and 2 USB C charging ports

4. Perfect size to fit Nintendo switch

5. One-touch display switching， easy switch to TV and tabletop mode

Notice: There is no cable or charger in the package

This portable switch dock is a must have for player who are looking to play on-the-go. It can replace the official Nintendo switch dock and take it with you anywhere.

[Pocket Nintendo Switch Dock Replacement] The dock is only 72g(3 oz), which is much more portable and lightweight than official switch dock but same amount of USB and HDMI ports.

[One-touch Display Switching] Switch with one-touch button between the host and the TV display interface with 2K HDMI port.

[Avoid Being Scratched] The console sits on top of the unit instead of sliding into the Switch docking station avoiding being scratched.

[Note] To play and charge at the same time, you need a 15V/2.6A power supply (NOT INCLUDED). And the HDMI cable is not included in the package either.