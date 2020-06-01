Pixel Buds users are reporting Bluetooth connection issues

Owners of Google’s new Pixel Buds are reporting a wide range of connection issues with the true wi-fi earbuds. 9to5Google reports that issues have been raised on Google’s support forums in addition to in a lot of Reddit threads, and the issues have been replicated on overview gadgets held by DroidLife, 9to5Google, and our personal pair right here at The Verge.

For essentially the most half these sound like typical Bluetooth connection issues. On our pair, for instance, we’ve discovered that each earbuds will drop their connection concurrently, earlier than the connection drops from every particular person earbud in flip. Over at DroidLife, Kellen Barranger says the earbuds’ connection dropped if he cupped his hand over his ear, however that the buds had been in any other case fantastic in on a regular basis use.

Users are reporting issues on Google’s help boards in addition to Reddit

Unfortunately it’s not clear what precisely is inflicting the issues. A latest firmware replace to model 295 doesn’t seem to have mounted the problem based on user reports, and one Reddit person reviews that Google despatched them a substitute pair of earbuds, just for the replacement pair to have the same issues. Issues are being reported when connecting to Google’s Pixel phones in addition to some Samsung phones.

The issues don’t seem like common nevertheless. Both Android Police and Android Authority report that they haven’t had any issues with their very own earbuds.

It’s not unusual for true wi-fi earbuds to often reduce out in busy places, nevertheless it sounds as if the Pixel Buds’ issues are worse than most. We’ve contacted Google to see if there’s a firmware replace in growth to deal with the issues.