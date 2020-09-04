Pixel 5 launch date and pricing revealed in new leak, Pixel 4a 5G will launch on the same day

The next set of Pixel phones will get here earlier than anticipated– Vodafone Germany currently notes them in its internal database (and somebody handled to snap a photo of it). There’s some problem, nevertheless, a Pixel 5 XL is no place to be seen.

This indicates we are just getting the Pixel 5– it and the Pixel 4a 5G will be revealed on September 25. Both in Just Black color, a minimum of from what shows up in the information table (though previous reports stated that the 5 will be offered in 2 colors).

According to German YouTuber Techcheck, the Pixel 5 will expense EUR630 (consisting of BARREL, which is 16% in Germany). That appears a bit high for a phone with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, does not it? For contrast, the Pixel 4 began at EUR730 and is presently EUR530 with an 8-series Snapdragon So C.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be EUR487, nearly EUR150 more than the vanilla4a However, regardless of the resemblance in their names, the 2 phones are in fact rather various– the 4a 5G is extremely near what a Pixel 5 XL would have been.







Unofficial renders: Pixel 5 • Pixel 4a 5G

It will be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G (up from 730G on the vanilla 4a). And it will have a bigger screen, 6.1-6.2 inches (up from 5.81″). An image of the phone likewise exposes that it will have an ultrawide video camera too. So, the just …