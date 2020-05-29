Pixel 4a XL back cover shows the dual camera that could have been

Someone is promoting а Google Pixel 4a XL substitute back cover on eBay, by no means thoughts that this telephone was by no means formally introduced  and in keeping with the newest rumors, it by no means shall be. So, listed below are photographs that had been despatched to 9to5Google for a have a look at what could have been.

You must be fairly accustomed to the Pixel 4a by now  weve seen something from hands-on movies to camera photograph shoots. Weve made our peace with the truth that the 4a will have a single camera, however try the XL case.









3.5mm headphone jack on high and fingerprint reader on the back

It seems to be nearly precisely like the Pixel 4 camera with two lenses, an LED flash and a spectral/flicker sensor. This isnt a Pixel 4, in fact, the gap for the fingerprint reader on the back is sort of telling, as is the gap on high for the 3.5mm jack. These are two issues the premium Pixel doesn’t have.

Now, that is clearly only a prototype of the Pixel 4a XL meant to check issues. Was Google actually going to provide the smaller 4a a much less succesful camera? Or had been there plans for a Pixel 4a with a dual camera?









Pixel 4a XL back cover

Even if there have been, its not taking place now  the 4a is predicted to launch on July 13 alone and with a single camera on its back. It shall be fairly reasonably priced, with the 128GB mannequin reportedly promoting for $400 (and theres a chance for a fair cheaper 64GB telephone).

Evidence shows that the Pixel 5 will use a Snapdragon 765 chipset and value $700 (thats $100 lower than the Pixel 4). This could have been a case of three is a crowd as a Pixel 4a XL would have had a tough time discovering a spot between the 4a and 5.

By the manner, earlier right now 3D renders of the Pixel 4a XL surfaced, right heres what it could have seemed like subsequent to its smaller sibling:

