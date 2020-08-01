Pixel 4a may launch soon, but the Google Pixel 2 will lose support

Google appears to have whatever prepared for the launch of the brand-new Pixel4a However, the arrival of this brand-new gadget might likewise get here with some unfavorable news, for Google Pixel 2 users, considering that their gadgets would lose support with the arrival of brand-new Pixel gadgets.

The Google Pixel 2 can bid farewell to essential software application updates after getting Android11 Google at first assured that its gadgets would get 2 significant updates, which indicates that the Pixel 2’s support was expected to end in 2015. However, Google then chose to provide its gadgets 3 significant software application updates. In other words, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will get a last variation of Android 11 when it releases, followed by a number of security updates prior to they are lastly left without support by the end of the year.

This details was validated, in a manner, by a designer remark in the AOSP, where we likewise discover the very first reference of the Google Pixel 5a. The designer likewise points out s list of practically every Pixel gadget, launched and unreleased, where we see that the Google Pixel 4a will launch with Android 10, rather of Android 11.

Source 9to5Google