Pixel 4a appears on French online retailers in Just Black and Blue

The Google Pixel 4a is arriving at some point soon. A new report from Android World spotted the Pixel 4a appear on two French online retailers web sites: Ordimedia and eStock.fr. Two colors are listed for the Pixel 4a including Just Black, and Blue. This is contradictory to reports that Google had scrapped a blue option for the 4a and may possibly only launch a black model.

The Black version features a model number GA02099-FR and the Blue one is GA02101-FR. In addition, the models are listed as having 128GB of onboard storage and showing approximately delivery within 8 to 12 business days from eStock.fr, and Ordimedia shows an ETA of July 7. The prices listed are 506 and 441, respectively.

Leaked Pixel 4a render

The Google Pixel 4a is reportedly going to be announced on July 13, so were not too confident in regards to the accuracy of the delivery dates, and the costs seem somewhat high. We are under the impression why these listings may possibly simply be placeholders for the website before Pixel 4a becomes official.

Based on recent reports, the Google Pixel 4a will soon be announced on July 13 and (supposedly) wont be released until October 22.

The Pixel 4a will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 CPU and sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole 8MP selfie camera. Theres 12.2MP main camera, which we anticipate will require stellar photos thanks to Google software. Theres also a 3,080 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

