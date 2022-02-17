A Rottweiler Pitbull mix Pitweiler is a large-sized breed with two of the wrld’s strongest dog breeds as parents.

It is a cross between the controversial American Pit Bull Terrier and the intimidating Rottweiler.

One can imagine how scary this breed is, but as we’ll see later on, do not judge the book by its cover.

It isn’t quite certain what the purpose of this mixed breed was, but it certainly looks like a guard dog you do not want to mess up with.

It is both popular and notorious in the United States. Popular because of its physique and notorious because of the Pit Bull ban placed in some states.

This is unfortunate because of the many benefits Pitweilers can bring. When all needs are checked out, it transcends playing the role of a guard and will act as a devoted companion dog.

We’ll look into that in this article, alongside many other useful pieces of information.

Pitweiler Mixed Breed Information

Height 17 to 25 inches Weight 40 to 100 pounds Lifespan 12 to 15 years Coat light and fine or thick and dense Colors Black and tan, brown, fawn, white, blue, brindle Temperament Loyal, loving, protective, stubborn Ideal For Active people, families in need of a guard dog Puppy Price $500 – $1000

Rottweiler Pit Mix Puppy Characteristics

Health High Grooming Low Friendliness Medium Energy High Trainability High

The Parent Breed

Rottweiler

The Rottweiler, also called Rottie by enthusiasts, originated in Germany. The breed was developed as a working dog and descended from the Molossus.

The latter was a popular dog in Rome and mated with German breeds when their Roman owners colonized Southern Germany.

The Rottie once faced extinction in the 19th Century. The tides changed for them in 1901 with the formation of the Rottweiler and Leonberger. A standard got to be set that year.

In the 1990s, the American Kennel Club recognized the Rottweiler, and the latter hit popularity.

Rottweilers have served humanity in many ways. These include being a police dog and participating in both World Wars. Their working traits have benefited us.

Sadly, Rottweilers have a bad reputation, and owners have to face prejudice and fear from others.

While it is true that the Rottie has aggressive tendencies (especially when poorly trained), that doesn’t make it a monstrous dog breed.

Rottweilers are loyal and faithful, the most valuable traits of man’s best friend.

American Pit Bull Terrier

The Pit Bull and Rottweiler share a lot in common, including notoriety in the public’s eyes.

One big reason for the negative stereotype of this breed is its fighting past. During the 19th century, an Old English Bulldog and an Old Terrier dog were crossed.

The intention was to get a fighting breed for bullbaiting, bear-baiting, and other blood sports before they got outlawed. The Pit Bull was developed.

To be clear, the Pit Bull breed differs from the Pit Bull type.

The former refers to the American Pit Bull Terrier, while the latter is an envelope term that covers many dog breeds, including the American Pit Bull Terrier and the American Staffordshire Terrier.

Though not recognized by the American Kennel Club as the American Pit Bull Terrier, this breed is recognized by the UKC.

Notwithstanding the negative stereotype, Pit Bull Terriers are known to be good with kids and once played the role of nanny dogs.

Important Facts About the Rottweiler Pitbull Mix You Should Know

1. They inherited the negative stereotype of their parents

Pitbull and Rottweiler owners often come to terms with the fact that people will steer clear of them on the streets because of their pets.

If you’re someone who likes his space, this could be a good thing. However, it may also alienate you from others.

The mixed breed is no different. It has the intimidating frame of both parents.

So, don’t be surprised if a pedestrian crosses the street at the sight of you with a Pitweiler.

2. However, they are soft teddy bears inside

The unfortunate thing about the stereotype is that it highlights the possible weaknesses of this breed to an exaggerated level.

Conversely, it minimizes the wonderful traits these dogs have.

Just like their parents, Pitweilers are fun to have around. Some would even cuddle up on the couch with you.

They’re affectionate and loving towards their loved ones.

3. They grow to full height at 18 months

The designer breed gets to its full height at 18 months. At this point, it is already considered an adult dog and should be treated as such.

This corresponds to the Pit Bull’s data. Pit Bulls stop growing between 12 to 18 months. Rottweilers often stop once they get to 1 year.

4. They are used as guard dogs

Pitweilers play the role of guardians in modern households where they keep watch over their owners’ properties.

While not necessarily aggressive, their physical appearance is enough to scare any intruder.

They’re also known to defend their loved ones so they will fight to protect you if need be.

5. They love kids

This trait was gotten from the Pit Bull, who was so good with kids it was termed a nanny dog.

The designer breed will protect your kids and be loyal to them. It also tolerates the excesses of children.

Nonetheless, you should supervise any interaction your kids have with a Pitweiler. While the latter will not hurt your child on purpose, accidents happen.

Pitweiler Appearance

What Does a Rottweiler Pitbull Mix look like?

This breed is a big dog, getting up to 100 pounds. It is classified as large and very large, depending on the individual dog’s size.

It has a broad, deep head, hard jaws, and a straight muzzle.

The eye colors are often dark brown, round, and almond. Their ears are shaped like triangles with coats that may look like the Pit Bull or Rottweiler’s.

Size

This large-sized dog breed has a weight that falls between 40 to 100 pounds with a height of 17 to 25 inches.

Males are considered slightly taller and head more than females.

Colors and Coat Type

As we mentioned above, the designer breed can take either the coat type of the Pit Bull or that of the Rottweiler.

The Pit Bull has a lighter coat compared to the denser equivalent of the Rottweiler.

Common colors of this breed include brown, black and tan, white, fawn, and brindle.

Temperament, Behavior & Intelligence of the Rottweiler Pit Mix

The dogs of the Rottweiler Pit Mix come with slightly varied temperaments.

However, the parents share similar personalities. This means there are some common traits you will find in the mixes.

For starters, the breed is a stubborn one. This stubbornness makes it not for everyone.

Before getting this breed, you should know how to handle and control a large dog. Otherwise, you may have difficulties with a breed this big.

Having said that, Pitweilers are loyal and faithful dogs. They stick to their owners’ sides and would love to partake in fun activities.

They also try to meet the needs of their owners, so you may find them laying in the living room when they notice their pet parents’ unwillingness to go outdoors.

They make good companions too, especially to active people. If you need an exercise buddy for jogging or running, they are good for that.

They will also assume the role of personal bodyguards, coming between you and any perceived danger.

More than that, they’ll alert you of any strange sign. Pitweilers are excellent guard dogs and watchdogs.

Are Pitbull Rottweiler Mix Good Family Dogs?

This mix has great potentials to be a formidable family dog, as long as it is well trained and socialized.

Its loyalty, playfulness, faithfulness, and protective instincts make them an important part of the family.

However, they are not for every family. If your kids are too young, they may accidentally knock them over.

They also need owners who have experience in handling big dogs.

Are They Good With Other Dogs & Pets?

If well socialized, this breed can live in a home with other dogs.

Its protective instincts may make it territorial though, which is why you need to socialize them early enough.

With other pets, you need to supervise. Pitweilers have a high prey drive and may consider small rodents and cats as prey.

How Much Does a Rottweiler Pitbull Mix Puppy Cost?

The Rottweiler Pitbull Mix comes from two popular parents, and it has some popularity of its own.

Your best option when searching for this mix is to locate a breeder with purebred Pit Bulls and Rottweilers.

Make sure it’s legal for you to own this breed in your state before making a purchase.

The average price for a Rottweiler Pitbull mix puppy falls between $500 to $1,000. It is cheaper than a Rottie pup but may be the same with a Pit.

When purchasing this breed, do not get one from just any breeder who happens to have the pups with him.

Find a breeder with integrity and a good reputation.

From this breeder, get the medical records of the pup and the parents, as well as other pieces of information like what diet the pup has been on.

Alternatively, you can adopt from a shelter. Adoption costs less and shelters tend to be more trustworthy than private breeders, so this may be a better option.

However, you should know what you’re going into before adopting. Get the backstory of your preferred puppy.

Caring for a Rottweiler and Pitbull Mix

Food & Nutrition

As a large breed, the Pitweiler needs a diet that fits its size. To be satisfied, the breed should be given about 1000 to 2000 calories per day.

Each meal should be well measured, and do not free-feed this breed. It is susceptible to overfeeding and obesity.

This breed needs a good amount of animal protein, and this should be the dominant nutrient in its diet.

Big and energetic dogs will not function properly with a protein deficit.

It also requires some omega 3 fatty acids for the bones. Like other large dogs, this breed may have joint problems due to its size.

The fatty acids help with aching joints, alongside other functions.

We recommend feeding this breed 3 cups, twice a day. The meal should be high-quality, dry kibble.

Age should be taken into consideration while establishing a feeding plan.

Exercise

The Rottweiler Pitbull Mix needs a high amount of exercise, enough for it to burn off energy and get the workout it requires.

This breed is energetic and may become restless if it lacks exercise.

It should go for a minimum of 30 minutes to 1 hour daily. You’re in the best position to figure out how much exercise your pet needs, but know that a simple stroll won’t cut it.

The physical activities should be challenging enough to help your furry buddy release pent-up energy.

Some recommended physical activities include brisk walks, jogging, and running. You can also implement fetch and frisbee which would require your pet to run.

In addition to physical activities, there should be some games and mentally stimulating tasks for your pet to complete.

Hide and seek and puzzles are good examples. Like feeding, age is a core factor in exercising.

Training & Socialization

The myths people have about the Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and the mix are made real by poor training.

When these breeds are badly trained, they develop aggressive tendencies.

Thus, training should begin when your pet is still a pup. It is at that age that you can integrate good habits and expunge bad ones.

You need to set boundaries and establish your authority.

The first important training for this breed is obedience training. These stubborn dogs should learn how to obey commands.

The commands should be simple enough for them to learn. Some easy commands are Stop, Sit, and Down.

Another vital training is socialization. Pitweilers are suspicious of strangers, so you should take yours to new places and get it to meet faces.

Potty training and on a leash training are also required, as well as crate training.

You can opt to train yourself, hire a professional trainer or take your pup to puppy school.

While training this breed, avoid using harsh words or punishments to get it to behave.

It responds to motivations and other forms of positive reinforcements.

Grooming Needs

Grooming this mix breed is easy—certainly easier than training it.

It has a short coat and doesn’t shed much, even when it takes the denser coat of the Rottweiler.

It is a low-maintenance breed and you can do it alone. Brushing should be minimal and wouldn’t take much time.

Once a week brushing is enough for this breed. Use a pin brush or slicker brush to remove dead hair, dirt, or debris.

Bathing should also be minimal and only when necessary. Select a good shampoo that can remove dirt and fleas to use while bathing this breed.

Then other forms of hygiene apply to every canine. Teeth brushing should be regular for healthy teeth.

Clean the ears to reduce excess wax and prevent infection. Trim the nails before they get too long.

Health & Conditions

This breed is a healthy one with a relatively long life span.

With regular checkups, vaccinations, and meeting all its other needs, you’ll have this dog breed by your side for as long as 15 years.

Sometimes, it may even live longer.

Having said that, it falls ill sometimes. Some of these illnesses may be inherited from the parents, others are brought about by various circumstances.

As a pet parent, it is your responsibility to know these illnesses and look out for any signs your pet may be suffering from them.

Though not every dog in this breed will fall vulnerable to these conditions, you can never be too careful. They include:

Hip dysplasia

This is an inherited condition that affects the hips and can lead to lameness and arthritis. Symptoms include reluctance to move and abnormal movement.

Bloat

Bloating occurs when the stomach fills with gas, fluids, and food till it gets swollen. It is a critical condition that should be treated as an emergency.

Cataract

A cataract is an eye disease that manifests by a cloudy substance covering the eye lens. It can damage a dog’s sight.

Allergies

This breed suffers from some allergies, both from food and other substances like pollen.

Aortic Stenosis

Aortic stenosis often affects large dog breeds and occurs when the aortic valve of the heart narrows.

Addison’s Disease

Addison disease happens when the adrenal gland in dogs doesn’t produce the necessary hormones a dog’s body needs.

The Pitbull Rottweiler mix has a bad reputation like its parents.

It Is considered dangerous by many people and has been propagated that way by the media. Thus, it is illegal to own this breed in some states and countries.

How big do Pitweilers get?

Pitweilers are large dogs with imposing frames. Their weight falls between 40 to 100 pounds with a height of 17 to 25 inches.

Wrap Up

While not for everyone (and feared by some people) the Pitbull Rottweiler mix is one valuable designer breed, and credits should be given to the breeders who conceived of this idea.

Although it isn’t a pure breed or recognized by any Kennel Club, Pitweiler is the favorite of many pet parents thanks to its good traits and the roles it plays.