Pittsburgh Penguins: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

With it still a concern of who head coach Mike Sullivan will put in the internet, the series will be one for the ages.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (3rd)

Record: 40-23 -6

Coach: Mike Sullivan

**

LINEUP

Forwards:

Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Sam Lafferty, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Marleau, Jared McCann, Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Brandon Tanev, Phil Varone, Jason Zucker;

Defensemen:

Kevin Czuczman, Brian Dumoulin, Jack Johnson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kris Letang, John Marino, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz

Goaltenders:

Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Emil Larmi, Matt Murray

**

SCHEDULE

The Penguins will contend in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers start onAug 1 when they handle the Canadiens in a finest of 5 series.

Game 1: Saturday,Aug 1, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday,Aug 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday,Aug 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if required): Friday,Aug 7, TBD

Game 5 (if required): Saturday,Aug 8, TBD