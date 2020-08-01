Pittsburgh Penguins: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

With it still a concern of who head coach Mike Sullivan will put in the internet, the series will be one for the ages.
QUICKLOOK
Division: Metropolitan (3rd)
Record: 40-23 -6
Coach: Mike Sullivan
LINEUP
Forwards:
Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Sam Lafferty, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Marleau, Jared McCann, Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Brandon Tanev, Phil Varone, Jason Zucker;
Defensemen:
Kevin Czuczman, Brian Dumoulin, Jack Johnson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kris Letang, John Marino, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz
Goaltenders:
Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Emil Larmi, Matt Murray
SCHEDULE
The Penguins will contend in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers start onAug 1 when they handle the Canadiens in a finest of 5 series.
Game 1: Saturday,Aug 1, 8 p.m. ET
Game 2: Monday,Aug 3, 8 p.m. ET
Game 3: Wednesday,Aug 5, 8 p.m. ET
Game 4 (if required): Friday,Aug 7, TBD
Game 5 (if required): Saturday,Aug 8, TBD