Pittsburgh nurse accused of switching patient’s Oxycodone with sedative

PITTSBURGH– A signed up nurse at the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital has actually been jailed for taking a patient’s Oxycodone prescription, according to a news release provided by the workplace of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Tiffany Hafner transformed herself in to Pittsburgh authorities Tuesday, Shapiro claimed. She deals with costs of Neglect of a Care-Dependent Person, Violations of the Controlled Substance Act, as well as Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Hafner is accused of switching her patient’s Oxycodone medicine with Lunesta, asedative Her activities rejected the individual crucial discomfort alleviation, Shapiro claimed.

“As we’ve seen in this crisis, we owe a debt to the thousands of medical professionals in Pennsylvania who are enduring a prolonged crisis to save lives and keep us safe, but when someone abuses that trust we will hold them accountable,” claimedShapiro “This defendant abused her position when she stole medication from a patient and left them in pain. We will not tolerate the neglect of the vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”

The individual, after understanding she was not obtaining discomfort remedy for the medicine Hafner was providing her, maintained one of the tablets, Shapiro claimed. She later on asked various other medical facility authorities to recognize it.

The authorities claimed the Lunesta was generated from outside their center, according to Shapiro.