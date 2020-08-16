Pitching Notes: Morton, Farmer, Burnes, Matz, Smith

Some pitching notes from around baseball:
- Rays’ right-hander Charlie Morton came out of a twenty-pitch bullpen session sensation well,reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times He’s apparently on track to return next weekend, Topkin includes. The 36-year-old was put on the 10-day hurt list previously today with shoulder swelling, which might partly describe Morton’s 2 mile per hour drop in fastball velocity from 2019 to 2020.
- Like Morton, Tigers’ right-hander Buck Farmer searches track to return from an IL stint in brief order. Manager Ron Gardenhire verified to press reporters (including Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group) that the crucial set-up guy might return from a groin injury by the middle of next week. Farmer’s swing-and-miss rate is down a bit from his strong 2019 effort, however he’s however held challengers to 2 runs over his very first 6.2 relief innings this year.
- Corbin Burnes will get the start for the Brewers on Tuesday, tweets Tom Haudricourt of theMilwaukee Jounral Sentinel He’ll replace Eric Lauer, who was optioned today in the middle of a rough start to the season. Working mostly in a multi-inning relief capability, the hard-throwing Burnes has actually acquired 24 strikeouts in 16 innings this season, …