Pitching Notes: Hader, Bumgarner, Pearson, Dodgers, Beeks, Wright

On a night in which White Sox ace Lucas Giolito fired the very first no-hitter of 2020, let’s sign in on a number of other significant pitchers …
- The Brewers are “listening” to deals for star reducer Josh Hader, however it’s not most likely the club will trade the 26-year-old left-hander prior to theAug 31 due date, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic composes (membership link). Milwaukee was likewise happy to amuse propositions for Hader last winter season, however it chose to maintain him heading into this year– his very first of 4 prospective arbitration seasons. For a deal cost this season (a prorated $4.1 MM), Hader has actually provided the Brewers 9 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with 13 strikeouts and 5 strolls. He’s certainly not somebody the Brewers are going to quit for anything less than an enormous deal.
- After tossing a 70-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Diamondbacks southpaw Madison Bumgarner might be surrounding a return from the hurt list, perSteve Gilbert of MLB.com Bumgarner has actually been on the IL becauseAug 9 with a mid-back stress, however he came out of his bullpen session untouched, which supervisor Torey Lovullo called “very encouraging news.” The previous Giant’s very first season as a Diamondback has actually been anything however motivating, though. After inking a.