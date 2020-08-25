Pitching Notes: D-backs, Cubs, Verlander

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray is drawing interest from “a few teams” as a bullpen possibility, Bob Nightengale of USA Today composes. The 28-year-old left-hander has actually just made 3 relief looks in his profession (none given that his very first season in 2014); nevertheless, after numerous decent seasons as a starter, the future complimentary representative has actually tanked in 2020. He owns a terrible 8.33 ERA/7.77 FIP with 8.33 BB/9 throughout 27 innings this year, though some clubs might have hope that Ray’s high-strikeout methods will result in success in the bullpen throughout the stretch run of the season. That stated, there’s no assurance the Diamondbacks will move Ray prior to theAug 31 due date, as they got in Monday a workable 2 video games back of a wild-card area.

More on the Diamondbacks, who made righty Merrill Kelly a late scratch prior to his startMonday It was simple to hypothesize on a possible trade when that took place, however it ends up Kelly is handling a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic tweets. The club has actually put Kelly on the 10-day hurt list as an outcome and remembered righty Riley Smith Kelly has actually been rather efficient this season, as MLBTR’s Steve Adams discussed Monday, so losing him is a blow to the D-backs’ …