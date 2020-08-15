Pitcher Notes: Chatwood, Yates, Hirano

The Chicago Cubs have actually pressed Tyler Chatwood‘s next start to Monday at the earliest after the right-hander experienced tightness in his back,per Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Colin Rea will trot in from the bullpen to begin on Saturday in his stead (technically, Alec Mills began for Chatwood on Friday, and Rea will begin in Mills’ location). Chatwood has actually continued his streaky period this season in Chicago, though the great has actually exceeded the bad through 3 starts. The 30-year-old Chatwood put the Northside aflutter with a set of quality begins in which he yielded 12 2/3 innings, 2 wins, 19 strikeouts, and simply a single made run. He provided all of it back with 8 made runs in simply 2 1/3 innings in his 3rd start versus theRoyals The Cubs have a twin costs with the Cardinals set up for Monday.

Bad news might be on the horizon for theSan Diego Padres Closer Kirby Yates has actually been set up for an MRI to examine current elbow pain,per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune The late-blooming Yates has actually turned into perhaps the video game’s finest better over the previous 2 seasons. He’s not been himself through 5 looks this year. He’s presently rocking a troublesome 10.38 ERA/5.62 FIP with 7 hits and 4 strolls to 7 strikeouts over 4 …