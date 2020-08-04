The Detroit Pistons have actually extended a tryout invite to 35- year-old rap artist J. Cole overTwitter The group, when included in the artist’s 2018 tune Friends, referred to the shout out in a public response to a tweet recommending the rap artist had his eyes set on the NBA.

While it deserves mentioning that we have not heard this from J. Cole himself, his love of the NBA video game has actually been well recorded throughout the years, going back to a minimum of 2012 when he played in the NBA’s celeb video game over All-Star Weekend.

The Bleacher Report tweet to which the Pistons reacted recommendations a current TMZ interview with Master P, the renowned New Orleans- born rap artist that signed 2 NBA agreements of his own in the late 1990 s.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he resembled, ‘You understand, huge pet dog, you did it. What do you believe I would have to d o to make it occur?‘” Master P informed TMZ.

Master P and J. Cole just recently collaborated on a Puma project for the latter’s signature tennis shoe.

While the possibilities of any gamer getting into the NBA as a 35- year-old novice are slim, even if both celebrations were totally dedicated to the concept of the rap artist checking out, there’s no rejecting it would be a marketing dream for all included.

For that factor, till we hear straight from J. Cole himself, we’ll …