Pirlo was laughing like crazy when he got the Juventus job, says Galliani

The ex-AC Milan CEO has actually backed the previous playmaker to take pleasure in an effective profession in the dugout

Former Air Conditioner Milan CEO Adrian Galliani has actually exposed that Andrea Pirlo was “laughing like crazy” when he talked to the previous midfielder about getting the Juventus head coach function.

Appointed to the Under-23 side, Pirlo got a quick upgrade to his station at the weekend after Juve crashed out of the Champions League on the away objectives guideline after a 2-2 aggregate draw versusLyon

Galliani dealt with Pirlo when he was a gamer at San Siro and believes that he will grow in the dugout, though the previous Rossoneri director appeared to hint that the 2006 World Cup winner was in a state of shock at being provided the function.

“As soon as I heard Andrea on the phone, he was laughing like crazy,” Galliani described in an interview with Corriere dello Sport .

“We satisfied in Monzello on August 5 for Monza’s friendly with Juve’s Under-19 group and I informed him: ‘You’ ll see, Andrea, that you will have an excellent profession. You’re predestined to be an effective coach.’

“But I didn’t think it would only take him three days to get on the Juventus bench! I told him I imagined it would be in a few months. He laughed!”

Even when Pirlo was a gamer, it was obvious to Galliani that he would one day discover …