Pirlo is one of the most profound connoisseurs of football in the world – AIC president

The previous Italy global has actually taken charge in Turin days after his visit as under-23 employer following Maurizio Sarri’s termination

Andrea Pirlo’s visit as the head coach of Juventus is a surprise, states Renzo Ulivieri – however the Italian Football Managers’ Association chairman thinks that the previous midfielder might prosper in his brand-new task, hailing him as a “profound connoisseur” of football.

The previous Italy global was handed the leading task in Turin simply 9 days after he was handed the reins of the club’s under-23 setup, changing Maurizo Sarri in the wake of the Bianconeri’s Champions League exit versus Lyon on Friday.

The appealing choice to promote the 41- year-old – who has actually never ever coached at senior level prior to – captured numerous unawares, especially considered that Ulivieri states that Pirlo has yet to get his complete accreditation from the Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano, the Italian Football Federation’s technical centre.

Speaking out on Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli’s option, one-time Bologna and Napoli employer Ulivieri pressed back at the tip that the choice was an especially dangerous one, hailing the World Cup winner as a “scholar” of the video game, recommending that his insights will stand him and his companies in excellent stead.

“Was Agnelli more bold or careless …