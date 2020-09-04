Pirlo introducing ‘new methodology’ at Juventus as he looks to contend with high expectations

The Italian manager is eager to shake things up in Turin as the club looks to finally combine domestic success with European glory again

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo said expectations are high after replacing Maurizio Sarri as the Serie A champions eye a 10th consecutive Scudetto and Champions League final berth with “great desire”.

Juve surprisingly turned to first-time coach and club great Pirlo last month following the dismissal of Sarri, who led the Italian giants to a ninth successive Serie A title in 2019-20.

While Sarri helped maintain Juve’s dominance in Serie A, albeit by only a point ahead of Inter, a shock Champions League last-16 exit to Lyon proved the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

With Pirlo – who was promoted from his position as Under-23 coach following just a week in charge – now at the helm, the former Italy midfielder provided an assessment of his squad ahead of their Serie A opener against Sampdoria on September 20.

“We will give all of ourselves, we will certainly have a great desire to show the fans that Juventus wants to win the 10th consecutive Scudetto and possibly reach the end of the Champions League,” the 41-year-old told JTV.

“There’s a great desire and high expectations, but we are here, and we want to do our best.”

“I’ve had good impressions, we…