Pirlo: I want my Juventus side to be like Conte’s teams

Having played under the present Inter supervisor, the brand-new Bianconeri employer detailed the method he desires his group to play.

Juventus might wind up playing like Antonio Conte’s Bianconeri teams next season after brand-new employer Andrea Pirlo described his wanted methods.

Pirlo had never ever formerly held a senior training position when Juve promoted their U-23 group employer to change Maurizio Sarri on August 8.

Moreover, Pirlo had actually just supervised of Juventus’ young 2nd string for a week, so there has actually been little sign of how he desires his teams to established.

However, at his initial interview on Tuesday, the 41-year-old spoke glowingly about the Juventus sides he played in under Conte in between 2011 and 2014.

The Bianconeri won the title in all 3 seasons Conte and Pirlo were together, and the brand-new coach desires to revive a few of the qualities of those teams.

“Maybe we can reach that level of desire and cohesion,” Pirlo informed press reporters.

“But that’s what I would like to bring back – those principles, that DNA of work and sacrifice, of sweating for each other and only in this way can you reach goals.”

Sarri led Juve to a ninth succeeding Scudetto however paid the cost for another frustrating Champions League project, which ended in a last-16 loss to Lyon.

As held true when he held the …