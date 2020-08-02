Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz all suffered similar-looking front-left tirefailures Leader Hamilton’s happened on the last lap, however the Mercedes chauffeur handled to get his automobile securely house to claim success, however Sainz and Bottas both toppled out of the points after being required to pit.

Isola states the reason for the failures is not yet clear, although he recommended that particles on track might have contributed. Kimi Raikkonen suffered front wing damage in the closing laps.

Drivers ran a lot longer stints than anticipated on the difficult tire, as the security automobile for Daniil Kvyat’s mishap led the majority of the field to pit on laps 12-13, with just Romain Grosjean avoiding.

“We will obviously investigate what happened in the last few laps,” statedIsola “It’s a bit early now to provide you any conclusion. It might be high wear, due to the fact that for sure tires with 38 laps or more on this circuit are rather used, however I’m not stating that the wear is the reason for the concern.

“It can be particles, due to the fact that we had the pieces of the front wing of Kimi that were on track, however likewise some other particles. So that’s why we wish to examine not just the tires with a failure, however all the tires utilized in the last couple of laps of the race, to comprehend if we discover any other cut or any other possible sign on what …