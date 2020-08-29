Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers

Lewis Hamilton has actually revealed his disappointment about the existing tires, keeping in mind that they do not satisfy the requirements set out in the target letter that was provided to Pirelli, and to which he states the drivers had no input.

The world champ has actually requested a modification of tire approach when the brand-new 18-inch format is available in 2022.

Hamilton stated after the Spanish GP that there is excessive tire management in F1, and he broadened on that today at Spa, keeping in mind that he desired more grip for longer.

He participated in a conference about the future guidelines in Paris in 2015 on behalf of the GPDA, where tires were part of the conversation, however has actually suggested that the drivers ought to have more input.

“We listen to the drivers,” statedIsola “I don’t want to give the message or to hear this message that we don’t listen to the drivers, because every time that the drivers are available, we are always available, and I’m talking not just for Pirelli, but also for the FIA.

“We’re very happy to follow what Lewis is asking for, but then we need to put first on paper, and then in reality, something that has to be a compromise.

“We cannot have 100% grip and 100% consistency and no degradation and all of that.”

Read Also:

Isola stressed out that discovering the best balance in between the different aspects described in the target letter …