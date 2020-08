The Pirates have actually reached a contract to sign free-agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez,according to MLB insider Robert Murray Alvarez, 30, has actually not pitched in the Majors given that 2017, and has most just recently showed up with the American Association’s MilwaukeeMilkmen The offer, which is still pending a physical, will bring Alvarez aboard on a minors agreement,per Adam Berry of MLB.com He’ll report to the Pirates’ alternate training website in Altoona.

