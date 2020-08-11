Pirates Place Joe Musgrove On 10-Day Injured List

The Pirates have actually positioned right-hander Joe Musgrove on the 10- day injured list due to swelling in his best triceps muscles, per a club statement. The group didn’t provide a schedule on a possible return.

Acquired in the trade that sent out Gerrit Cole to Houston, the now-27- year-old Musgrove has actually developed himself as a helpful rotation piece inPittsburgh From 2018-19, the previous leading possibility acquired 285 2/3 innings with the Bucs, pitching to a 4.28 AGE (3.75 FIP) with averages of 8.1 K/9, 1.9 BB/9 and 1.04 HR/9. The general return on that smash hit that landed Musgrove in Pittsburgh hasn’t been terrific, however Musgrove himself has actually offered lots of worth currently– and he’s still managed through the 2022 season.

The length of Musgrove’s lack will be particularly worth keeping an eye on considered that we’re currently less than 3 weeks from the 2020 trade due date (Aug 31). A healthy Musgrove, due to the fact that of that previously mentioned club control, might be an attractive trade piece to any variety of clubs that have actually had injuries in their rotation.

The 3-13 Pirates have no styles on competing in 2020, and with the playoff field broadened to 16 groups, it stands to factor that the couple of pure sellers out there would see lots of need for their gamers– especially those managed beyond the 2020 season …