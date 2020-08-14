Pirates Designate Miguel Del Pozo For Assignment

The Pirates revealed Thursday that left-hander Miguel Del Pozo has actually been designated for assignment. The relocation opens an area on the 40-man lineup for closer Keone Kela, who has actually formally been renewed from the Covid -19 hurt list.

Del Pozo, 27, has actually seen time in the Majors in both of the previous 2 seasons– in 2015 with the Angels– however been clobbered for 18 operate on 17 hits and 16 strolls in simply 13 innings. He’s punched out 13 players because time, however his total outcomes certainly have not made him any kind of remaining power. Del Pozo has decent numbers up through the Double- A level however has yet to discover success in Triple- A or theMajors The Pirates will have a week to either trade him, launch him or seek to pass him through straight-out waivers.

Kela’s return was revealed by supervisor Derek Shelton the other day. He’ll step right into the closer’s function for a Pirates club that has actually gone 3-13 to start the season. Long a top quality reducer, Kela is a totally free representative at season’s end and figures to be sold the coming weeks so long as he stays healthy.