Pirates Claim Anthony Alford – MLB Trade Rumors

The Pirates have actually declared outfielder Anthony Alford off waivers from theBlue Jays Alford was designated for task by Toronto recently.

Alford is still just 26 years of ages, and was still amassing leading- 60 possibility buzz as just recently as the 2018 preseason. Over 9 professional seasons, nevertheless, Alford’s production has actually been irregular, though his advancement has actually been hindered by several injuries. Alford has actually a. 265/.358/.393 slash line over 2098 profession plate looks in the minors, together with 34 homers and 114 taken bases (out of 146 possibilities). At the major league level, Alford has actually appeared in each of the last 4 seasons, though he has actually played in just 46 overall video games and collected 75 overall plate looks (with just a. 454 OPS over that little sample size).

The Bucs are hoping that a modification of surroundings can assist unlock Alford’s capacity, and it’s possible Alford might right away leap onto the Pirates’ lineup as a backup outfielder. With the trade due date simply around the corner, it likewise isn’t out of the concern that Alford might see more playing time if Pittsburgh chose to move another outfielder in a future offer.