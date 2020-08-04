‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex reveals engagement: ‘Waiting for someone to pinch me’

She continued, captioning a series of engagement photos: “Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!!. I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!”

Alex shared the lively images, which were taken by a close pal, of the moment Scott got down on one knee. For the occasion, she donned a flowing pastel pink summer dress and white sandals. Meanwhile, Scott kept things simple, wearing a beige blazer, dark blue slacks and brown shoes.

Drummond could barely contain her own excitement as she also gave her blessing of the newly engaged couple when she posted a portrait of her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law.

“These two are gonna have so much fun together,” she wrote. “We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍”

Drummond said she was actually in attendance for the special proposal and detailed the big moment on her website – giving Scott praise for “pulling it off perfectly!”

The chef said Scott had been planning the proposal “for quite some time” all under the ruse that Scott and his brother, Carlos, had to pick Alex up from her Dallas-area apartment for his stepmother’s…