Pioneer 32GB microSD Classic with Adapter – C10, U1, Full HD Memory Card (2 Pack)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $9.99
(as of Jul 17,2020 03:19:44 UTC – Details)

  • Item Name: APS-MT1D ( microSD )
  • Capacity: 32G
  • Read Speed: 80MB / s
  • Spec: Class 10, UHS-1(U1)
  • Quantity: 2 packs

    • Pioneer MT1D series, perfect compatible with the latest smartphone, tablet, camera and gaming console.
    [ Speed ] Read speed up to 80MB/s, write speed 15MB/s
    [ Full HD ] Speed Class 10, UHS-1 (U1) for Full HD video recording and photo shooting
    [ Compatibility ] With SD adapter, suitable for digital cameras, tablets, smartphones, PCs, laptops, etc.
    [ Durable ] Waterproof, antimagnetic, shockproof, X-ray-proof
    [ Warranty ] 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

    Post Views: 10

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR