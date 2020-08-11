Piofiore: Fated Memories – Nintendo Switch



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 11,2020 11:40:33 UTC – Details)



Liliana adornato was born and raised in the church in the center of the Italian town of burlone. Three criminal organizations control parts of the city, and Lily discovers that she is literally in the center of their Turf Wars. Her encounters with the leaders of the falzone, visconti, and lao-shu families lead to danger and distraction. Once Lily is drawn into the shadowy world of crime, she realizes there is no going back.

Navigate organizations filled with intrigue and betrayal as three maa families fight for honor and control.

Unlock additional story options, new perspectives, and deeper, deadlier secrets as you complete the game multiple times.